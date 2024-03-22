Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys 600 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO traded up $14.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,362.55. The company had a trading volume of 726,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,605. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $631.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,046.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

