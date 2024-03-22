Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Invests $5.92 Million in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 439,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Alamos Gold makes up 4.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 199,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,771. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

