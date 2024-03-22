Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,814. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $65.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.