Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.56 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Tetra Tech accounts for about 1.2% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,176,191.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $181.02. 10,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.96. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.29 and a twelve month high of $190.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

