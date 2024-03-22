California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

CRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on California Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

CRC stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.30. 65,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,685. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in California Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 167,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources by 38.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the third quarter worth $241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in California Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 98,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,970 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

