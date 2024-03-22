Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Price Target to $5.00

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Get CI&T alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CI&T

CI&T Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CINT opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.09. CI&T has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.