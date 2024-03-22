Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $24.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.
Spire Global Stock Performance
Spire Global stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,579,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spire Global Company Profile
Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.
