Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Price Target to $24.00

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.12% from the stock’s current price.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Spire Global stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 1,579,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPIR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spire Global by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire Global by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

