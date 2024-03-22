Canlan Ice Sports Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Canlan Ice Sports Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of TSE:ICE opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.05. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile
