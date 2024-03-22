Canlan Ice Sports Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TSE:ICE opened at C$4.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.05. Canlan Ice Sports has a 1-year low of C$3.50 and a 1-year high of C$5.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. It operates through Ice and Field, Food and Beverage, Management and Consulting, Sports Stores, Sponsorship, and Space Rental segments. The company was formerly known as Canlan Investment Corporation and changed its name to Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

