Capital One Financial Comments on New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

