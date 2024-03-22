Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

