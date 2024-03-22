Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $337,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 76,546 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $287.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

