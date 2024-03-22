Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NEM opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

