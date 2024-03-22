Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $161.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

