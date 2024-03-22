Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
CRLFF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.87.
About Cardinal Energy
