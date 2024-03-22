Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

CRLFF opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.87.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.