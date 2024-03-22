Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
