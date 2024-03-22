Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $5.14 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.