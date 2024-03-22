CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Gap Up to $25.15

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.15, but opened at $26.48. CARGO Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.52, with a volume of 10,166 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $13,333,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Featured Articles

