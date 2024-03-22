CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CMO Sells $238,526.88 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $238,526.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 168,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.01 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $24.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.74%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. UBS Group raised their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

