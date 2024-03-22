Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $474.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 138,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

