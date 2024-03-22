Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ RNAC opened at $0.70 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 648,372 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $350,120.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,516,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,479,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

