Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,474 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 188.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ePlus by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 4,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.04. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.19.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). ePlus had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

