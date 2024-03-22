Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVCO traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $392.21. 2,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $354.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.84 and a fifty-two week high of $396.71.

Insider Activity

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

