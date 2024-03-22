Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.45. 790,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,069,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

