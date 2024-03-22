Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804. The firm has a market cap of $946.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.07. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $107.42.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.