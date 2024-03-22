Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 319,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,762. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $76.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.