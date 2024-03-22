Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.60. 5,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $89.96 and a one year high of $125.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

