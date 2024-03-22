Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,588 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up about 1.8% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,658 shares of company stock worth $13,316,271. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.76.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

