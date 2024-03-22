Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.55. 92,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

