Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.5% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,218.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

CAT stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $362.87. The company had a trading volume of 281,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,265. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $365.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day moving average of $285.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

