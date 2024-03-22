Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $891,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,851. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.98 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

