Cash Converters International Limited (CCV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on April 11th

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 24th.
Cash Converters International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.
Cash Converters International Company Profile
