Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.09. 342,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 691,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

