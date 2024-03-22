CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Price Performance

NYSE CAVA opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $69.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in CAVA Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.