Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 16.0% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Cboe Global Markets worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.20. 866,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

