Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,504. The stock has a market cap of C$49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.82 and a 52 week high of C$29.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

