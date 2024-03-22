Centamin plc (LON:CEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Centamin Stock Down 4.2 %

CEY stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.34) on Friday. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 115.10 ($1.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.06.

Get Centamin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.