Central Securities (NYSE:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 27,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 38,261 shares.The stock last traded at $40.91 and had previously closed at $40.82.

Central Securities Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.62.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,180,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Securities by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Securities by 7.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.