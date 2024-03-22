CES Energy Solutions Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of CESDF opened at $3.48 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
