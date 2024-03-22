CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $205.07. 28,120,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,084,285. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $210.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average of $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

