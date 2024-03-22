CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.00. 3,524,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.