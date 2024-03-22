CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

MDLZ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $72.49. 2,926,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,414. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

