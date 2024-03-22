CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $176.07. 1,029,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

