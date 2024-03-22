CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PB. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,601.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 112,295 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $63.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,173. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

