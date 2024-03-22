CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,981. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

