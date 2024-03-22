CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.86. 2,626,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,426. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

