CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.11. 2,986,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.59. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

View Our Latest Report on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.