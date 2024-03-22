CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $244,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,629 shares in the company, valued at $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $677,256.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,265.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079,436 shares of company stock valued at $101,070,085. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $95.83. 937,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.29 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

