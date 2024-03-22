CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.76. 922,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,372. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

