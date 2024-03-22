CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.43. 19,959,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,032,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.