CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,549 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.03.

NIKE Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.46. 35,868,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

