CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 198 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 980.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,540 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 69,041,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,670,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

